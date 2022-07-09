Weather or Not: Meet the NYPD's beekeeper

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This episode of "Weather or Not" may sting a little bit. After all, New York City is always buzzing with activity.Well, we're taking that literally and talking about bees, thousands of them, swarming in some unusual places in our area like the World Trade Center and at the Crossroads of the World in Times Square.And when that happens, the NYPD's official beekeeper is called in.Meet Det. Robert Travis, who is Lee Goldberg's guest on this episode of "Weather or Not."