NYPD releases body cam video of officer pepper spraying George Floyd protester

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD released chaotic body camera footage of an officer pulling down a protester's mask and spraying him with pepper spray on May 30.

The incident, which led to the suspension of the officer, happened in Brooklyn.

The footage captures the protester being sprayed by the officer. A second officer, who was a witness to the incident, also captured the spraying.



The video shows the officer who sprayed the protester repeatedly saying "stay back!" to protesters.

The protester who was sprayed is seen wearing a black shirt that says, "We in this together but stay away from me."

"You have a mace? You use it," the officer is believed to have asked the second officer.

The second officer responds and says "Not yet," in which then the spraying officer says, "I'm almost done."

Further into the video, it appears the same officer is sprayed with an unknown liquid and needs water in his eyes. He is eventually escorted from the crowd.

The second officer's camera also shows the protester being sprayed.

Authorities say the spraying officer is one of several to be suspended following the unrest. His case has been recommended to Internal Affairs for possible discipline.

Both videos show a number of fights and officers being injured.

Meanwhile, the NYPD also released body cam video from Sunday of police responding to a 911 call of a man with a gun in the Bronx. As the officers approached the man, they saw his right hand wrapped in a cloth, holding a gun.

"Drop the gun," the officers yelled as they made the arrest without injury.



