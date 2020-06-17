George Floyd

NYPD clashes with George Floyd protesters subject of public hearing

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a public hearing Wednesday over police interactions with demonstrators during the George Floyd protests.

The Office of the Attorney General has been designated by Governor Andrew Cuomo to investigate interactions between police officers and the public during the recent civil unrest.

Members of the public were invited to provide testimony during the public hearing, which being held via video conference.

More than 300 people signed up to testify or have submitted written testimony.

Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch is advising James in the investigation.

Related topics:
brooklynnew york citybronxmanhattanprotestnypdabc7ny instagrambrooklyn newsgeorge floydnew york city newspolice brutalityrallypepper spraycaught on camerabody cameras
