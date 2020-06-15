NYPD disbanding anti-crime unit, another officer disciplined for protest actions

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea described the move as a massive cultural shift for the department, saying the 600 officers who are part of the unit will be transitioned to other departments, including the detective bureau and neighborhood policing.
"This is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city," he said. "I would consider this in the realm of closing one of the last chapters of 'Stop, Question and Frisk'...I think it's time to more forward and change how we police in this city. We can do it with brains. We can do it with guile. We can move away from brute force."
Anti-crime officers are often closest to criminals, and Shea said the move is "not without risk" as he questioned whether the decision would result in fewer firearms being taken off the streets.
He said the risk is "squarely on my shoulders."
Meanwhile, another New York City police officer has been disciplined for actions taken against demonstrators during protests over the death of George Floyd.
Shea said the officer was suspended without pay for discharging mace at a group of bystanders during the protests and unrest of June 1.
The incident was captured on video that shows the female probationary officer running past the group in front of 41 East 57th Street near Trump Tower in Midtown.
There doesn't appear to be any conversation between the officer and the people who were sprayed as she ran past, but that remains under investigation.
"Trust is critical to effective policing," he said. "Trust takes a long time to earn, and it is very easy to lose. We will continue to work relentlessly to earn and keep that trust, because without community partnership, we cannot effectively do our jobs."
So far, two officers have been suspended and a third was placed on modified duty. A precinct commander has also been transferred.
Police actions during the protests will come under review by the New York Attorney General's Office, and former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been brought on as an adviser.
Last week, Chief of Department Terry Monahan sought to reassure officers, saying in a videotaped message to "tired," "stressed out," "under-appreciated" New York City police officers the the department pledged to explain and defend their actions during protests and unrest of the last two weeks.
"You did a fantastic job," Monahan said in the video obtained by ABC News. "There are critics, many armchair critics, who sat on their couch and watched clips on TV who look at the job you did and say you didn't do something right."
Monahan, the NYPD's highest-ranking uniformed officer, conceded the department was not perfect but said he would make sure the New York Attorney General's Office, the Department of Investigation, and district attorney's offices understand the context of officer actions.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have been vowing to be agents of change in leading police reforms.
