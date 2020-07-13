Reopen News: 22 NYPL branches reopen Monday with grab-and-go service

The libraries will have strict grab-and-go service at first.
Members can personally pick up and return checkouts placed online or over the phone and then must leave immediately.
There will be no browsing or computer use.
All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are recirculated.
Fines will be waived, at least for the time being.
RELATED: Latest reopening news for Monday, July 13 in NYC
Here's a list of the branches reopening and their hours.
WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address