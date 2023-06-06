Ocean City mayor plans to recommend ordinance banning e-bikes on boardwalk

Some business owners said they noticed people riding e-bikes too fast, zipping down the boardwalk.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey -- The Ocean City boardwalk is a shared space between bikes and pedestrians.

But some vacationers say they have concerns about e-bikes.

"We just don't want to get him run over," said Liz Gardner, of Wilmington, DE, referring to her son.

"I'm sure if it got a little out of hand that the town would do something about it," said Brooke Badey, of Burlington, New Jersey.

That's why Mayor Jay Gillian is stepping in. He says a ban on e-bikes will be proposed to city council this Thursday.

"I also will be recommending an ordinance that will ban e-bikes from riding on the boardwalk," said Gillian during a press conference last week.

"When there's small crowds, they can really go fast, and even when it's crowded they can go fast. It's just something that is really dangerous to people. So I can agree with having them banned on the boardwalk, it's just not possible," said Hank Glaser, owner of Shriver's.

Some said they don't see a problem if the rules are followed.

"I think e-bikes are a good thing if they're being ridden responsibly," said John Gardner, of Wilmington, DE.

The manager of Ocean City Bicycle Center says she's seen it all, which is why she's done renting out her e-bikes.

"There's just too much liability issues, and we have regular bikes," said Olivia Thomson, manager of Ocean City Bicycle Center. "They go like 20 miles per hour. So you put somebody on it who has no idea how to ride it and then put all the traffic into it, it's just not safe."

Thomson said she agrees with the mayor's recommendation.

"I think that's understandable because I know how hectic it is," said Thomson.

Starting on June 15, seasonal bike rules go back into effect, which allow bicyclists on the boardwalk from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily.