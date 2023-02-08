Suspect in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer to be arraigned today in Brooklyn

The suspect in the murder of off-duty officer Adeed Fayaz is set to be arraigned in Brooklyn on Wednesday. Janice Yu reports.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The suspect in the murder of off-duty officer Adeed Fayaz is set to be arraigned in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Randy Jones was arrested Tuesday in Rockdale County and put into handcuffs that belonged to Fayaz.

Officers from Fayaz's 66th Precinct in Borough Park, stood in stony silence late Tuesday as the accused cop killer was taken to central booking. He has been charged with murder and attempted robbery.

"We wanted him to know what he did to that officer," Chief of Detectives James Essig said. "I think it sends a powerful message."

At around 7 p.m. Saturday, Fayaz, who is from Deer Park, went with his brother-in-law to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace.

Officials say when Fayaz and his brother-in-law met by Jones on Ruby Street near Linden Boulevard, Jones asked whether either of them was carrying a gun.

"He then grabs our officer real quick in a headlock and demands money. When he says I don't have any he points the gun at the brother in law, as our officer pulls free he fires a shot striking our officer," Essig said.

Jones shot him in the head, Essig detailed. The brother in law took a gun from Fayaz's holster and returned fire, getting off six shots before Jones fled in a 2011 BMW.

Police tracked the car to Jones' mother.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old's body was transferred to the medical examiner's officer, draped in an NYPD flag. He had been fighting for his life at Brookdale Hospital.

He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

"If you're fortunate enough to have children, imagine their father never coming home again," said Pat Lynch, President of the New York City Police Benevolent Association. "They'll never be okay from this.

Jones is no stranger to law enforcement.. He has nearly two dozen prior arrests, including one for robbery also involving a Facebook Marketplace scam.

ALSO READ | Crime increasing in area of East NY officer-involved shooting: 7 On Your Side Investigates

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.