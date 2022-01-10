COVID Omicron News: Experts say US nearing omicron's peak

There are 138,000 Americans hospitalized with COVID right now, nearing a pandemic high.
The U.S. has seen an average of more than 668,000 new cases every day.
It's a six-fold increase from just five weeks ago, but medical experts say this surge could be nearing its end soon.
"I expect this surge to peak in the next couple of weeks, it will peak at different places in America at different times, but once we get into February, I really do expect much, much lower case numbers," said Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to make a decision on the federal vaccination mandate.
It would require companies with 100 employees or more to require vaccination or weekly testing.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
Orange, NJ closes municipal buildings due to COVID
The mayor of Orange, New Jersey said that due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the area, all municipal buildings will be closed to employees and the public through Friday, January 14th, 2022, and will reopen Monday, January 17th, 2022, safety permitting. Buildings closed to the public will include: City Hall, the Orange Police Station, The Orange Municipal Court, The Orange Fire House, the Orange Public Library, and The Brook Alley Public Works Facility.
National Guard helping hospitals
The National Guard has been called in to help alleviate strain at hospitals caused by the wave of COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant. National Guard medical teams are now deployed in 10 states, helping in hospitals and medical facilities, according to the Army Northern Command. Some 13,000 Guard members have helped across the country at vaccine sites and more, according to Maj. Gen. Jill Faris, director of the Office of the Joint Surgeon General at the National Guard Bureau. "We've done just about anything affiliated and associated with Covid support. We've seen it happen in all of our states and territories," Faris said.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced she has tested positive for COVID. The congresswoman's office says she is experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.
CDC director pushes back on calls for 4th vaccine dose
West Virginia's governor wants qualified residents in his state to get a second COVID-19 booster. Health officials haven't ruled that out, but say not quite yet. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he is basing his request on data from Israel. A study there found a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine can raise antibodies five-fold a week after injection. "Right now I think our strategy has to be to maximize the protection of the tens of millions of people who continue to be eligible for a third shot before we start thinking about what a fourth shot would look like. We're in touch with our Israeli colleagues and the data that they have, we are working closely with them," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.
40 NY hospitals ordered to stop elective surgeries due to low bed capacity
The New York State Department of Health announced that 40 hospitals in the state must turn away non-essential elective surgeries for the next two weeks in response to low bed capacity. The Department of Health announced that hospitals, mainly in the central and western regions, have met the state's threshold for "high risk regions" or low capacity facilities.
Hospitalizations continue to rise in NY
On Saturday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 90,132 positive COVID cases and a 21.17% statewide positivity rate. Most alarming was the spike in total hospitalizations to 11,843, marking an increase of 295.
#COVID Update:— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 8, 2022
-425,782 Test Results Reported
-90,132 Positives
-21.17% Positive
-11,843 Hospitalizations (+295)
-154 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/4fgL36gQfJ
Half of NYC hospitalized patients went in for other reason
Governor Kathy Hochul said roughly half of the patients currently in New York City hospitals who are positive for COVID-19 were initially admitted for non-COVID reasons. Statewide, about 42% of patients who are positive for the virus were admitted for separate reasons, and in some parts of the state, the number is only 21%. The data represent the first time New York has differentiated between patients who go to hospitals to get care for COVID-19 and those who seek out care for other issues but test positive upon arrival.
More testing sites at NYC subway stations
Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that COVID-19 testing will be available at four new sites at MTA subway station stops beginning next week. These additional testing opportunities follow the seven subway stations which already offer walk-in testing.
"We are continuing to fight the winter surge with every tool at our disposal, and making sure testing is widely available remains a key part of our strategy," Hochul said. "As we remind New Yorkers to come back to work, we want you to know that the subways are safe, and testing is readily available at many stations. It's easy and quick, so come out and take advantage of this easy way to ensure you and your loved ones are safe."
Walk-in PCR testing will be offered at:
Starting Tuesday, January 11
--Manhattan: 125th Street Station (A/B/C/D lines) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
--The Bronx: Bedford Park Station (B/D lines) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Starting Wednesday, January 12
--Queens: Queens Plaza Station (E/M/R lines) Monday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
--Brooklyn: Coney Island / Stillwell Station (D/F/N/Q lines) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Walk-in PCR testing is currently offered at:
--Times Square-42nd St (Manhattan) Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
--Grand Central Terminal (Manhattan) Monday through Sunday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
--Penn Station (Manhattan) Monday through Sunday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
--Broadway Junction (Brooklyn) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
--E. 180th St (Bronx) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
--Roosevelt Ave (Queens) Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
--Jamaica-179th St (Queens) Monday through Friday, 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Partying passengers stuck in Cancun after airlines decline flight home
Some members of a rowdy group shown dancing, drinking and vaping maskless aboard a flight to Cancun find themselves stranded in Mexico after their return flight to Canada was scrubbed and other airlines have declined to fly them home. The group flew to Cancun from Montreal on Dec. 30 aboard a Sunwing Airlines charter flight for a trip organized by "exclusive private group" 111 Private Club. Video of the party on board, which shows passengers dancing and drinking in the aisles, has sparked outrage in Canada. An investigation by Transport Canada is underway, and passengers could face hefty fines or worse. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "extremely frustrated" with the incident.
