Reopen NYC: One World Observatory announces reopening date

Officials said the Observatory will open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 1, and then again on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Observatory will resume two-day weekend operations starting Saturday, Nov. 14. The attraction will have adjusted hours of operation -11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
"For many months we've been looking forward to the day when we would be able to welcome guests back to One World Observatory," said Delfin Ortiz, General Manager of One World Observatory. "We are thrilled that time has come, and we are again able to offer visitors the opportunity to reconnect with the greatest city in the world and create unforgettable memories from our unmatched vantage point in Lower Manhattan."
The Observatory will operate at a maximum of 25% capacity. Ticketing is timed to minimize queues and offer a seamless, socially distant onsite experience.
"The long-anticipated reopening of One World Observatory is welcome news for visitors to the World Trade Center campus," said Kevin O'Toole, Chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. "We are excited to see operations safely resume so that guests will once again be able to enjoy the unparalleled views and incredible dining experience available at the Observatory."
At reopening, visitors will once again be treated to the famous SkyPod Elevator experience. The elevator cabs - which are some of the fastest on Earth - transport guests to the 102nd floor in under 60 seconds, while immersing them in a state-of-the-art virtual time-lapse experience that recreates the development of New York City's skyline from the 1600s to present day. Customers that purchase an "All-Inclusive" experience are guaranteed the exclusive (private) use of a SkyPod Elevator traveling up and down the tower.
"We're delighted that One World Observatory is reopening so that visitors to Lower Manhattan will once again be able to experience 360-degree views of the most iconic skyline in the world," said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. "With enhanced safety measures in place, reduced capacity, and required physical distancing, guests will be able to safely enjoy this spectacular attraction at the top of One World Trade Center."
Guests will also be able to enjoy premier dining high above Manhattan's spectacular skyline at ONE Dine Restaurant and Bar, which will offer a menu that sources signature items from many regions of New York state, with offerings from the Catskills to Long Island. The menu will also feature seasonally inspired fall favorites and signature beverages. Reservations are currently being accepted for ONE Dine and are highly encouraged due to seating limitations.
COVID-19 frontline workers and first responders will receive free admission to One World Observatory through 12/31/20 when accompanied by a paying guest. The Observatory will also continue its ongoing discount for active and retired members of the US military, as well as its complimentary admission for 9/11 family members, rescue and recovery workers. Tickets must be secured at the box office and a valid work ID must be presented.
Officials said the safety protocols are compliant with federal and state regulation and have been reviewed and approved by the City of New York.
Positioned on top of the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere - on levels 100, 101, and 102 of the One World Trade Center building - One World Observatory, has welcomed more than 10.7 million guests since it's opening in May of 2015.
One World Observatory is located at One World Trade Center, 117 West Street, New York, New York 10007. The entrance to the Observatory is located on the West Plaza located alongside West Street at the Northwest corner of the World Trade Center site near the intersection of West and Vesey Streets.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance of arrival.
