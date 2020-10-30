Open Storefronts Program begins, aims to help small businesses in NYC

Under the new program:
- Businesses can utilize the sidewalk directly in front of their storefront.
- Businesses on existing Open Streets: Restaurants can use curb lane directly in front of store.
- Businesses on the same street block can join together and apply for an Open Street.
One rule, there must be an 8-foot path for pedestrians to safely walk by.
For information on how to apply, visit nyc.gov/openstorefronts.
The mayor signed the executive order during his morning press conference on Wednesday. He said that it was important for him to get this initiative started ahead of the holidays.
"It's a crucial time for every small business," de Blasio said. "We can all make a difference by buying local."
The program runs through December 31, 2020.
