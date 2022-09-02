Passenger van overturns in fatal crash on Palisades Interstate Parkway in N.J.

Derick Waller reports at the scene of a fatal passenger van crash.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. (WABC) -- A passenger van overturned in a fatal crash that closed the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey early Friday.

The Ford Econoline van flipped into the woods along the southbound roadway, near Exit 2, at around 1:45 a.m.

An unknown number of people were pronounced dead at the scene.

At least eight people were taken to area hospitals.

Five were rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center, one to Jersey City Medical Center, one to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, and another to Englewood Health.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

