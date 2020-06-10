Reopen NY: Palisades Center Mall store owners push for reopening

"It would be nice if we could all open together," David Zarfati said.
Zarfati opened his Backstage clothing store here 14 years ago, but without customers being allowed to shop inside the store, he can't keep his business going.
"We'll owe $80,000, and we don't have a clue how we are going to pay the rent," he said.
It is the same story for Julene Finley, who has a Color Me Mine franchise at the mall.
"I can't pay any of my bills the rent, and I have a franchise and franchise fees to pay," Finley said.
Since the pandemic, she has been delivering art supplies to customers at their homes and more recently curbside at the mall, but that is not what drives her business.
With zero-foot traffic, her business will crack. She and other business owners, and the mall's owner, have sent Governor Cuomo letters of appeal asking him to phase in malls now and not wait until Phase 4.
"The Palisades Center is gigantic there is definitely enough space to have people," she said.
The mall says it is ready to enforce social distancing and crowd control, but the decision up to the state.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address