PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire spread through three homes in Passaic, New Jersey.
The fire started in one home on Jackson Street just after 4 a.m. Monday and spread to two others.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene.
The main fire building sustained a collapse; the other buildings had less serious damage.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Meantime, one person was killed and several dozen people displaced after a massive fire in Paterson. Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then to a fifth building on Sunday.
----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh
Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews ----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3-alarm fire damages 3 homes in Passaic, New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News