Coronavirus News: Paterson School District honors pandemic school volunteers

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Paterson School District officials came together to honor the volunteers who have been feeding students during the pandemic.Since the outbreak of the coronavirus back in mid-March, the volunteers have been distributing student meals, home instruction packets, and Chromebooks.Paterson Public Schools was cited as New Jersey's leader in student meal distribution by a leading education news web site at the end of April.Now the district cleared a significant milestone of distributing more than half a million student meals since March 17th.Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer and Vice President of the Board of Education Manny Martinez honored the volunteers."You guys are truly the embodiment of selflessness, putting the needs of others ahead of your own and doing what's in the best interest of the young people," Martinez said."These individuals have stepped up when we needed them the most," Shafer said.Shafer said that by September every child in the district will have a learning device.