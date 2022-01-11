coronavirus new jersey

Paterson opens 12 COVID testing sites at schools ahead of in-person learning next week

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By Eyewitness News
COVID testing sites open at 12 schools in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Twelve COVID testing sites will open in New Jersey Tuesday for students and staff at Paterson Public Schools.

School officials want everyone to know their status, so they're not COVID positive when in-person learning resumes in a week.

The testing sites will be open for several hours each day through Saturday.

Paterson, which is New Jersey's fourth-largest district, hasn't had in-person classes since before Christmas break.

Menatime, some of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's emergency COVID powers are set to expire.

But Murphy says the mask mandate for schools will be in effect for the "foreseeable future."

It's unclear if he'll sign an executive order, or if he'll need to strike a deal with lawmakers.



Meanwhile, the state is seeing its highest number of COVID patients in intensive care or needing ventilators since May of 2020.

Sadly, two recent deaths were children.

