New York officials call on engineers and architects for Penn Station redesign concepts

Phase one begins with the design process, according the governor, in order to make the station more welcoming to commuters.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York officials are calling on design firms, engineers and architects to draw up a plan for a new Penn Station design that keeps both commuters and the community in mind.

Governor Kathy Hochul joined local officials to reveal new transportation hub concepts to make the space more welcoming for commuters and the surrounding neighborhood.

"Phase one to me begins here today with the beginning of the design process," Hochul said. "We're going to be opening up the opportunity to really just focus on this building and the immediate surrounds to create a beautiful space that the neighbors have been waiting for."

Hochul said Monday marks the launch of the design process for upgrades at Penn Station.

In this phase, the state will allow design firms, engineers, and architects to compete to undertake renovation work.

This comes just a few days after the governor unveiled the Moynihan Connector allowing people to reach the High Line from the Moynihan Train Hall without having to cross multiple streets.

The two bridges effectively link West Midtown to the West Village, but those behind the project said it's about more than just convenience for pedestrians.

"For years our neighbors in our community have talked with us about how unsafe, inaccessible, unwelcoming the streets around the Lincoln Tunnel have been," said Alan van Capelle, Executive Director of Friends of the High Line. "The connector is an answer to that problem, a green, welcoming, safe, accessible space."

The next phase of the project plans to connect the High Line westward to Hudson River Park.

