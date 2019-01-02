Police are searching for the person responsible after a 1-year-old dog was discovered in Queens showing signs of neglect and abuse.The young Boxer was found in bad shape on Dec. 13 near 127th Avenue and 176th Street.Police say the dog was malnourished and had open cuts on his body.The dog was taken to the ASPCA Animal Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------