'He is one tough cookie': Dog found with burned paw pads after walking in summer heat

MEDICAL LAKE, Washington -- With triple-digit heat comes hot pavement!

A veterinary hospital is warning dog owners about walking your dog during the summer.

Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Washington state posted a series of disturbing photos showing a dog with burned paw pads.



"Olaf" burned his paws after a mile-long walk on hot pavement.

The hospital said he wasn't whining or limping and his owner had no idea what happened.

"He is one tough cookie," read the post.



A key rule for dog owners is if the pavement is too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dogs' paw pads.

