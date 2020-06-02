George Floyd

Pharmacy, jewelry store looted in overnight Yonkers protests

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two stores were broken into in Yonkers early Tuesday during protests that turned to looting.

Surveillance footage captures the organized chaos as a group of vandals wearing masks ran into Merk Chemists pharmacy, while across the street, an SUV repeatedly rammed into a jewelry store.

It happened at 4:30 a.m. on McLean Avenue.

Christina Mangiaracina, who owns the pharmacy, called 911 after getting an alarm notification on her phone.

"Scary times we're living in," she said. "I mean this was really scary, and to see it happening on my phone while I'm calling 911 watching it happen, it was very scary."

Crews spent the morning boarding up Westchester Jewelry, which had been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This was not done by protesters, this was done by criminals, unfortunately," Yonkers City Council member John Rubbo said. "They came in, they looted a jewelry store, they went into the pharmacy. These people, who are business owners, people who, they've been closed for moths just to come back and have something like this done. So it's very, very sad."

The footage shows the looters running to and from numerous vehicles, but the SUV that was used to ram the store was stolen and left behind.

"It's frustrating, and it makes me angry that it had to come to something like this," store owner Anthony Mangiaracina said. "It's a tragedy what happened, but this is not the answer."

PHOTOS: George Floyd protests erupt into violence in NYC



RELATED STORIES:

Tuesday coverage of the George Floyd protests and looting in NYC

NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx

Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral

Multiple police officers injured when protests turned violent in 2 cities

Manhattan stores hit by looters

Calls for change at peaceful George Floyd protests in Brooklyn

Monday coverage of protests and looting in NYC

SoHo like a war zone after looters go on rampage

Search for vandals who spray painted St. Patrick's Cathedral

Mayor de Blasio's daughter arrested during protests in NYC

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkerswestchester countyofficer injuredprotestnypdbronx newsvandalismbrooklyn newsgeorge floydviolencepolice brutalitypolicenyc newsmanhattan news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
NYC extends 8 p.m. curfew through Sunday after more looting
US cities erupt in more violence as Trump decries 'lowlifes'
Cuomo criticizes de Blasio, NYPD on NYC looting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC extends 8 p.m. curfew through Sunday after more looting
NYPD officers attacked amid looting, violence in Bronx
Cuomo criticizes de Blasio, NYPD on NYC looting
6 officers charged after students pulled from car near Floyd protest
3 officers hurt when SUV plows through police in Buffalo
Video shows dramatic post-looting damage in Bronx
Looters strike Macy's and Manhattan stores
Show More
What is the Insurrection Act and how would Pres. Trump use it?
NJ coronavirus infection rates drop significantly, Murphy says
NYC still set for Phase 1 reopening on June 8, Cuomo says
Sharpton, Garner's mom join lawmakers in call for police reform
Biden calls George Floyd's death a 'wake-up call for our nation'
More TOP STORIES News