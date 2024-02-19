2nd woman dies after fire at Plainview senior living facility

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- A second woman has died after a fire at a Plainview senior apartment complex over the weekend.

Crews responded to a fire at the Harmon Shepherd Hill Apartment Complex on Central Park Road around 5 a.m. Sunday, where officers say the saw smoke and flames shooting from the second floor roof.

Firefighters and officers evacuated several residents from the building.

Officials say an 84-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified Monday as Theresa Casale.

A 74-year-old victim who suffered burns was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

She was identified Monday as Lynne Citron.

Several other residents were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

