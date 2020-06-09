George Floyd

New York lawmakers approve ban on police chokeholds

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police chokeholds are one step closer to becoming illegal in New York State.

The New York Senate and State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act on Monday by a vote of 140 to 3.

The bill would criminalize the harmful use of a chokehold by a police officer -- with a maximum sentence of 15 years.

"I have worked with my Assembly colleagues to reform our state's broken criminal justice system. Holding law enforcement officers accountable for their actions is a necessary part of that," Speaker Carl Heastie said. "The NYPD ban on chokeholds was not enough to protect Eric Garner, and it is not enough today. This legislation will put an end to the practice across the state."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has promised to sign the bill.

The legislation is named after Eric Garner, who like George Floyd, died at the hands of police during an arrest while he said "I can't breathe."

"Almost six years ago, we heard Eric Garner tell police 'I can't breathe' as he was put into a chokehold by an NYPD officer. His words now speak from the grave as we deal with the police killing of George Floyd under nearly identical circumstances," said Assemblymember Walter Mosley. "Hundreds of unarmed black men and women have been killed at the hands of police officers before and between these two tragedies. In 2015 I introduced this bill to outlaw chokeholds statewide, and I am proud to see it taken up today as we pass legislation to reform our criminal justice system. This is an important step forward, but it will not be the last. We must work to change the way that police officers interact with communities of color, or we will continue to see these killings occur."

After Garner's death, NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo was fired from his job but was never criminally prosecuted.

PHOTOS: Protests and rage on the streets of NYC


RELATED STORIES:

Saturday's memorial service for George Floyd in North Carolina

NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests

Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd

What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's curfew?

Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters

Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night

In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters

Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityalbanynew yorkcrimenypdgeorge floydpoliticsnew york city newseric garnernew york newspolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
Charges expected against NYPD cop who pushed protester to ground
NYC city council committee to consider police reforms
More protests in NYC amid growing calls to defund police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Westchester County, Hudson Valley enter Phase 2
Family to say final goodbye to George Floyd today
Woman, 3 men shot during dispute in Brooklyn
Body cam video released in police killing of unarmed black man
AccuWeather: Warmer but still dry Tuesday
NYC pharmacy reopens week after looters destroy store
Charges expected against NYPD cop who pushed protester to ground
Show More
Bon Appetit's top editor resigns after offensive photo
Elizabeth Seton Children's Center 100 days COVID-free
NYC city council committee to consider police reforms
Attorney charged after allegedly spitting at BLM protester
More protests in NYC amid growing calls to defund police
More TOP STORIES News