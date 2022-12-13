New York expires state of emergency over polio after less samples detected in wastewater

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York delivered some good news Monday in their ongoing efforts to protect residents against polio.

The New York State Department of Health announced that a state of emergency over polio is no longer needed because less samples of the virus were detected in wastewater from counties of concern.

The state of emergency was first put in place three months ago after officials identified the virus in New York City and Nassau, Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties.

It loosened the rules on who could administer the vaccine, but that expired last Thursday.

Since July, over 46,700 polio vaccine doses have been administered to children 18 years and younger in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan, and Nassau counties

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

Officials said the campaign to get more people immunized will continue along with the surveillance of wastewater surveillance.

New Yorkers can learn more about polio online at the Department of Health's website, which will continue to be updated with the latest wastewater surveillance results.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.