The Countdown: What's next for Britain's royal throne?

On this edition of 'The Countdown,' we discuss the future of the royal throne in Great Britain as the nation continues to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen's family, who has lived under a constant and sometimes scandalous microscope, is now reminding the world that it was not just a monarch who died, but also a mother -- their mother.

On Monday, Elizabeth's four grieving children walked behind their mother's hearse and then attended a prayer service inside one of Edinburgh's most famous cathedrals.

They are mourning their mom while a nation honors its queen.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Charles' former communication secretary speaks out

ABC's Deborah Roberts sat down with Patrick 'Paddy' Harverson, who was King Charles' communication secretary in the early 2000's, a crucial moment for the then-prince in terms of his public image.

NYC health concerns

It's a hectic time to be an infectious disease expert in New York City. As leaders try to put COVID and monkeypox behind them, new concerns are popping up in the realms of rabies and polio. To help sift through it all, we welcome back Weill Cornell's Dr. Jay Varma.

NYC crime latest

We dig into the latest numbers in the fight against crime in New York city. A rare interview was granted to ABC News by the current leader of the NYPD, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. She touted crime stats that continue to show a decline in shootings this year.

