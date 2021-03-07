Up Close: $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Democrats say America needs a COVID relief package to recover from the coronavirus pandemic's devastating economic impact.Republicans say the package is too big, especially during the race to vaccinate and reopen the economy.New Jersey State Senator Bob Menendez describes why Republicans opposed the $1.9 trillion bill when they supported a $2 trillion bill last year during the Trump administration.Plus, a rise in the random attacks against Asian Americans in New York.Hate crimes against Asian Americans are up nearly 150% from previous years.In New York City, there were 28 hate crimes last year and three the year before.Eyewitness News Reporter CeFaan Kim has been covering what's happening and spoke to ABC News in a special report about the attacks on Asians.Also, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss President Joe Biden's COVID relief bill, the allegations against Governor Cuomo and the FBI warning of possible violence in Washington D.C.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.