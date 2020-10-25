Up Close: 10 days until Election Day, Protecting voters at the polls, US COVID cases surge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, as early voting begins in New York, the NYPD takes action to guard polling locations and prepares for possible protests leading up to or after the election.John Miller, the Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism of the NYPD, said the department is prepared to respond to reports of voter intimidation and/or fraud.Plus, coronavirus cases have surged across the country. Daily positive cases are now within the 60,000 to 70,000 cases a day.On Thursday, it was reported that over 1,000 people had died from the virus in a single day, numbers that we have not seen since June.These are alarming numbers as the winter holiday season approaches.New estimates from the CDC say that the number of Americans who might be killed by the virus could reach 300,000.ABC Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the possibility of a vaccine by December, how we can celebrate the holidays safely, and the recent study released by the CDC.Also, election day is only two weeks away.ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hand Sheinkopf weigh in on the last presidential debate, the Hunter Biden allegations, and what recent poll numbers suggest.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.