Up Close: What lies ahead for the coronavirus pandemic?

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, a heavy dose of reality and brutal honesty from the next president of the United States about the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Joe Biden called it a nightmare for the American people as he tried to brace the country for what lies ahead.

Is what's ahead going to be worse than what we saw in the Tri-State in the Spring?

And why are some Americans not rushing to get the vaccines that are supposed to be the saviors of this crisis?

Bill dives deep with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Plus, Eliot Engel has been a congressman from New York since George H. W. Bush was president.

He's about to retire after a brutal primary loss to a newcomer to politics.

The chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs talks about what he has accomplished and what he is going to miss.

