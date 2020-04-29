Coronavirus News: Port Authority temporarily limits access at major airports due to COVID-19

According to officials, only ticketed passengers, airport employees and those who need to enter for airport business will be allowed.
The temporary restrictions are due to COVID-19 related shifts in how the airports operate, including flight and passenger activity and social distancing directives.
The measures are meant to enhance safety and security.
According to the Port Authority, the new policy will remain in place as long as emergency order restrictions are in effect.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address