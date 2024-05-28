16-year-old girl killed, 19-year-old man critically after crash involving scooter, SUV

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx -- Two teens were riding a scooter that collided with another vehicle, killing one and critically injuring the other.
A 16-year-old girl on the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene
The 19-year-old male scooter operator is in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital
The scooter and a Honda Pilot were both northbound on University Avenue when they collided
The Honda driver stayed at the scene and is being questioned. No charges were filed
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.