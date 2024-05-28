16-year-old girl killed, 19-year-old man critically after crash involving scooter, SUV

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx -- Two teens were riding a scooter that collided with another vehicle, killing one and critically injuring the other.

A 16-year-old girl on the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene

The 19-year-old male scooter operator is in critical condition at St. Barnabas Hospital

The scooter and a Honda Pilot were both northbound on University Avenue when they collided

The Honda driver stayed at the scene and is being questioned. No charges were filed

