Hochul still 'committed' to MTA improvements despite congestion pricing pause

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is "committed" to continuing MTA improvements with an alternate stream of money after pressing pause last week on congestion pricing.

Hochul said the legislature "may be coming back" to pass one of those ideas.

"To assume that the only funding source had to be congestion pricing shows a lack of imagination," Hochul said, without elaborating on other possibilities.

Hochul's decision to indefinitely postpone congestion pricing left a big funding void for the MTA.

The plan was set to raise the Transit Authority approximately $1 billion annually to support $15 billion in capital investment.

An effort to replace $1 billion in expected congestion pricing revenue for the MTA ended Friday with no deal.

"I'm very sensitive to the passion behind a lot of people who worked hard on this and thought this was the only answer," Hochul said. "I have a perspective that says there are other ways to deal with this. Funding will be there."

"There's a big difference between a pause and elimination," the governor said. "Elimination was an option."

Hochul said she spoke to MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber on Sunday.

"I spoke to Janno Lieber yesterday, and he has been working hard with me, particularly since this announcement," Hochul said.

The governor denied reports she is attending a fundraiser Tuesday hosted by the Greater New York Automobile Association.

She said published reports and internet postings are incorrect.

ALSO READ: NJ reaction to postponement of congestion pricing

Anthony Johnson has the latest in New Jersey on congestion pricing.

