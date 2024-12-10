New legislation introduced to combat drone sightings across nearly a dozen New Jersey counties

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is continuing to step up its efforts to combat mysterious drone activity in the state.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer on Tuesday announced new legislation to address the disturbance that has occurred in more than a dozen counties recently.

One of the bills would increase funding for local law enforcement to obtain radar technology to track and monitor drones.

Gotthemier added he has composed two bills that would prohibit attaching a weapon to a drone and calls for a two-year prison sentence for anyone who uses a drone to interfere with airports, emergency services, law enforcement or military activity.

"We can never play it too safe when it comes to fighting to protect Jersey families, especially from new technology that have great potential but also can pose risks," said Gottheimer.

Gottheimer says he's written a letter to the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the FAA requesting a public briefing about the drones. He added he's not concerned that the drones pose an imminent threat.

The FBI and FAA last week asked the public to help in their search for where and who is behind the drone activity.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday he continues to be in contact with government officials to get answers sooner than later.

Sen. Jon Bramnick has also called for the state to issue a limited state of emergency "banning all drones until the public receives an explanation" for the sightings.

As of Sunday, 49 additional drones sightings were reported, including 20 in Hunterdon County.

