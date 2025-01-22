5 people hurt after fire engulfs home in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An early-morning fire in Brooklyn forced out multiple people onto the dangerously cold street.

It happened in the East Flatbush section on East 38th Street just before 1 a.m.

Residents fled into the cold night as flames shot into the air.

At least five people were being treated for minor injuries.

Houses on either side of the burning home were also evacuated as firefighters spent hours battling the flames in bitter temperatures.

The FDNY says the agency had difficulty fighting the fire as hydrants were frozen.

"I believe there were two frozen hydrants on this block so the water they brought in had to come from the next intersection. It took a little time and any chance we had to get ahead of the fire, we lost it right there," FDNY Deputy Chief James Carney told Eyewitness News.

Crews also experienced ice clogging up the hoses being used to douse flames shooting from the house.

As crews remain on the scene to ensure flames are snuffed out, they are also working to maintain their own safety as ice now covers a large area surrounding the home.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, officials believe the blaze started in the attic of the home.

