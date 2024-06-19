Suspect accused of raping teen in Queens to be arraigned

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- The man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at Kissena Park in Queens is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Christian Geovanny Inga-landi, 25, was arrested after community members say they recognized him just hours after police released surveillance images.

"The community was holding our perp," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

A group tracked him down at a deli in Corona, where they punched and kicked him, and detained him until police arrived.

The suspect, Inga-Landi, waived his Miranda rights and told police he had a drug problem and had never done anything like this before, Kenny said.

The suspect also told investigators he found the large knife police said he used to force the 13-year-old and her schoolmate into a secluded part of Kissena Park. The two teens were able to get away after the rape and tell their school what happened.

"These victims gave crucial information that was needed to make this arrest," Kenny said

Police credit the victim herself and her 13-year-old schoolmate, who was also forcibly taken, for giving a description of the person, and a distinctive tattoo, that enabled a quality sketch.

"Between the courageous work of those children, who are scarred for life, and the community this person is off the street," Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Inga-Landi is facing multiple charges including rape, sex abuse, robbery, menacing, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a weapon.

"A violent criminal has been taken off our streets," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Police credited old-fashioned gumshoe detective work: canvasing the neighborhood, putting up posters and mobilizing the community.

"The city said no," Chell said. "Great community response and that's what you want."

WATCH | Chell and Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry appeared on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 to talk about the case:

NYPD officials spoke about the person-of-interested now in custody in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Queens.

Inga-Landi has no prior arrests in New York City and one out-of-state arrest for entering the United States illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas in June 2021. He has three summonses and one domestic violence incident in the 107th Precinct, which did not require an arrest.

