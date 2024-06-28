Man who killed 4 family members while driving high on Long Island to be sentenced

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A man who pleaded guilty to killing four members of the same family in a crash on Long Island will be sentenced on Friday.

Michael DeAngelo admitted to being high on cocaine and fentanyl while going more than 100 mph on the Sunrise Highway last summer.

He hit a car driven by Marine veteran Patrice Huntley who was celebrating a recent job offer and had taken five members of his family out for ice cream.

As a result of the crash, Huntley, his 10-year-old son Jeremiah Huntley, and his 13-year-old daughter Hannah Huntley were killed.

His 6-year-old step-granddaughter, Chantel Solomon, died six days after the crash due to her injuries.

Prosecutors say his path of destruction started days prior to the crash. Just three days earlier he allegedly fled cops who were called to his home for an overdose.

Family members are expected to deliver victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing.

DeAngelo faces up to 21 years in prison.

RELATED | Mom grieving after kids, husband killed in crash on way to get ice cream in Massapequa

Tasheba Hamilton's son Jeremiah, daughter Hannah and husband of 16 years, U.S. Marine veteran Pat Huntley, died in a four-car crash in Massapequa. Chanteé Lans has the latest.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.