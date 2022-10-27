Powerball jackpot surges to $800 million after no winner

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- No one won the estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot last night, and that means the big prize grows to an estimated $800 million for Saturday night's drawing.

Here are Wednesday night's winning numbers: 46, 37, 19, 56, 36 Powerball: 24

No one has won Powerball's top prize by matching all six numbers since August 3rd, allowing the jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months.

The reason no one has won the giant prize since August is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so small: at one in 292.2 million.

But even if your ticket doesn't match all six jackpot-winning numbers, it could still win something.

One lucky player in New York won $1 million in last Saturday's drawing.

That ticket was purchased on Long Island in Albertson at 848 Willis Avenue Services, Inc.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

