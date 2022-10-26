Powerball jackpot worth $700M up for grabs in tonight's drawing

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot now stands at $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing.

No one has won Powerball's top prize since Aug. 3, allowing tonight's jackpot to slowly grow for nearly three months.

The game's seventh largest prize ever is now up for grabs.

Of course, the reason no one has won the giant prize since August is because the odds of hitting all the numbers are so miserable, at one in 292.2 million.

But even if your ticket doesn't match all six jackpot-winning numbers, it could still win something.

One lucky player in New York won $1 million in Saturday's drawing.

That ticket was purchased on Long Island in Albertson at 848 Willis Avenue Services Inc.

Tonight's $700 million jackpot is for those who take an annuity option, paid out annually over 29 years.

Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for Wednesday's drawing would be an estimated $335.7 million before taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

