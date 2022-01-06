powerball

Powerball: Two $632 jackpot winners; $1M tickets sold in NYC and NJ

By Eyewitness News
2 winners in $632 Powerball drawing; $1M tickets sold in NYC and NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin matched all six numbers in Powerball's Wednesday night drawing.

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier estimates to $632.6 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $450.2 million.

The jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Powerball history.

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 6-14-25-33-46, Powerball:17, Multiplier 2X

The numbers were drawn live Wednesday night on ABC7NY.

Two $1 million tickets were sold in NYC, and one was sold in New Jersey

They were among 14 tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number.

The winning $1 million NYC tickets were sold in Brooklyn and Queens - at the Patchen Gourmet Grill in Brooklyn and the Stop & Shop on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens.

The winning $1 million New Jersey was sold at a location to be announced later today.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the October 4, 2021, drawing, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize.


To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI
3. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA
4. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD
5. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA
6. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY
7. Est. $630 Million - Jan. 5, 2022
8. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
9. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO
10. $564.1 Million - Feb. 11, 2015 - NC, PR, TX

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



