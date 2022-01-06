Powerball: Two $632 jackpot winners; $1M tickets sold in NYC and NJ

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed beyond earlier estimates to $632.6 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $450.2 million.
The jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Powerball history.
The winning numbers for Wednesday were 6-14-25-33-46, Powerball:17, Multiplier 2X
The numbers were drawn live Wednesday night on ABC7NY.
Two $1 million tickets were sold in NYC, and one was sold in New Jersey
They were among 14 tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number.
The winning $1 million NYC tickets were sold in Brooklyn and Queens - at the Patchen Gourmet Grill in Brooklyn and the Stop & Shop on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood, Queens.
The winning $1 million New Jersey was sold at a location to be announced later today.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the October 4, 2021, drawing, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize.
To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion - Jan. 13, 2016 - CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million - March 27, 2019 - WI
3. $758.7 Million - Aug. 23, 2017 - MA
4. $731.1 Million - Jan. 20, 2021 - MD
5. $699.8 Million - Oct. 4, 2021 - CA
6. $687.8 Million - Oct. 27, 2018 - IA, NY
7. Est. $630 Million - Jan. 5, 2022
8. $590.5 Million - May 18, 2013 - FL
9. $587.5 Million - Nov. 28, 2012 - AZ, MO
10. $564.1 Million - Feb. 11, 2015 - NC, PR, TX
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
