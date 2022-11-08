There's 1 winning Powerball ticket for the $2B jackpot!

Watch Powerball drawings at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at abc7NY.com/lottery

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!

That lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, California, lottery officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The winner matched all six numbers drawn in the delayed Monday, Nov. 7 drawing - white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Due to a technical issue, the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and performed at 8:57 a.m. EST on Tuesday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The win comes on the 41st draw of the jackpot run. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world's largest lottery prize ever won.

The winner will have the choice between an annuitized prize of $2.04 billion or a lump sum payment of $997.6 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

As for the cause of the delay, Minnesota lottery officials took the blame.

Minnesota's sales verification system caused a processing delay, they said.

"The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised," according to a statement released by the Minnesota Lottery.

At least one million dollar ticket matching 5 numbers but not the Powerball was sold in New Jersey. Powerball says 22 of those tickets were sold nationwide.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

