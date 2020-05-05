Coronavirus News: 26-year-old woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A family is heartbroken after a 26-year-old woman died during childbirth at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.Bruce McIntyre is a new father who should be celebrating the birth of his son.Instead, McIntyre is drowning in sorrow after the mother of his son, 26-year-old Amber Isaac, died during childbirth.Her family says Isaac's platelet levels had been falling since February, but she couldn't see a doctor in person even though she was seven-months-pregnant because of the pandemic.Isaac's family says by mid-April, her condition worsened and she was finally admitted at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.She sent her final tweet that day saying that she couldn't wait to tell everyone about her experience dealing with incompetent doctors at Montefiore.Three days later, her family says doctors induced labor after learning that day she had developed HELLP syndrome.Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Isaac died without loved ones near.Her partner was barred from being in the room during her emergency c-section.McIntyre said that Isaac had so much to offer the world and that she wanted to start programs to help underprivileged families find balance.The family and activists are highlighting racial inequalities women of color face.In a statement, a Montefiore spokesperson said, "Ninety-four percent of our deliveries are minority mothers, and Montefiore's maternal mortality rate of 0.01 percent is lower than both New York City and national averages. Any maternal death is a tragedy. Our hearts go out to Ms. Isaac's family, especially to her mother, our longtime colleague."As for Isaac's son born more than a month premature, he's now home and healthy.His father hopes he will carry on his mother's legacy.