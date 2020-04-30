coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracted virus, goes into cardiac arrest

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A pregnant nurse was taking care of coronavirus patients in Brooklyn - until she got the virus herself. She then went on a ventilator and her heart stopped. Now, the woman who spent a career caring for patients is now a patient who needs caring for full-time.

Shirley Licin told Eyewitness News the cruelty of COVID-19, its devastating twists and turns - and her sister seems to have suffered the worst of them. Silvia Leroy, 35, first felt symptoms in mid-March. She was working at Brookdale Hospital in the labor and delivery unit, but it was hit hard from coronavirus at the start.

"The hospital would not test them - they're not testing the doctors, they're not testing the nurses even if they're sick," said Licin.

Leroy waited a week for her test, but by then she needed a ventilator.

"They were saying that, but they didn't have any readily available," Licin said.

The conditions inside Brookdale were worsening.

"No one came to clean her. She slept in her own urine," added Licin, "the nurse told (her) to change her own IV bags."

Licin says she has text messages from her saying 'tell my story.'

"This was the hospital where my sister worked for seven years," she said.

Licin shared the anguish on social media, and Leroy was transferred to Mount Sinai in Manhattan where she got better care, a host of medications, including Remdesevir, which led to improvement. She came off a ventilator after a week, and was awake.

However, just three days later, the family got a phone call that Leroy was in cardiac arrest.

Doctors delivered her baby, Esther, via c-section, but Leroy's brain lost four minutes of oxygen before she was revived.

Doctors are not sure what led to her cardiac arrest. Her family is now desperate to get her into a specialized rehab center for brain injury.

Leroy's job and her kind spirt kept her working, at great risk.

"And she said to me, 'this is an underserved community. Who is going to help them if I don't help them?'" said her sister.

Her family started a GoFundMe page, in hopes that someone now helps her.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnursesnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to distribute free face coverings at parks
Broadway star sings from apartment window for neighbors
Antibody testing: What to know bout urgent cares offering tests
Health Department revises policy for COVID-19 positive nursing home employees returning to work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Connecticut plans to start re-opening strategy May 20
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Antibody testing: What to know bout urgent cares offering tests
Broadway star sings from apartment window for neighbors
NYC to distribute free face coverings at parks
NJ Transit employees get access to COVID-19 testing
AccuWeather Alert: Leftover showers Friday
Show More
New Jersey COVID-19 death toll hits new high
NYPD issues summonses for violations of social distancing
Subway service to halt overnight for cleaning
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
This time, Pence wears mask as he tours Indiana plant
More TOP STORIES News