Pregnant woman found dead near Queens highway, boyfriend arrested

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police arrested a man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her body near an expressway in Queens.

Investigators say Goey Charles, 29, strangled Vanessa Pierre, 29.

Pierre's unborn baby could not be saved.

The body of Pierre of Hempstead, Long Island was discovered early Friday morning along Horace Harding Expressway in Bayside.

Pierre had bruising around her neck and a black eye. She was found face down.

Both the suspect and victim lived on Long Island.

Police have identified the 33-year-old woman whose body was found in Centereach over the weekend.



Police say she was wearing red pajamas, an orange t-shirt, one sock, and a white sweatshirt wrapped around her neck.

The medical examiner is trying to determine the cause of her death.

The investigation is ongoing.

