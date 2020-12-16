coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus update for NYC
By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the nation, questions still remain about how safe it is for pregnant women.

Having a baby during COVID can be especially daunting.

"You hear the stories of women who were so sick they were in comas and delivered in a coma and maybe never woke up, obviously those are very tragic," expectant mother Anne Shiraishi said.

But Shiraishi, who lives on the Upper West Side, is doing what she can to stay safe.

RELATED | Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

She had her flu vaccine, which is encouraged for pregnant women, but the guidelines for the COVID vaccine are not clear-cut.

"When it comes to taking the vaccine in pregnancy, it's kind of a tricky question because the studies validating the COVID vaccine didn't include pregnant women," Dr. Ashley Roman said.

Roman is the director of maternal fetal medicine at NYU Langone Health. While she isn't able to recommend the vaccine per se, she is able to provide pertinent information to her patients.

"Pregnant women in general are more likely to have severe COVID illness, they are more likely to be hospitalized if they do get COVID in pregnancy," Roman said.

That could factor into a woman's decision to get vaccinated, as can comorbidities, how well she can social distance and wear a mask, and whether she can avoid high-risk situations.

MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
EMBED More News Videos

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.



"A health care worker, for example, who is pregnant might be just the right candidate to get the vaccine... simply because they may be exposed to the virus at work," Roman said.

The vaccine doesn't use a live virus and can't cause genetic changes, so in theory, it should be safe for pregnant women and her fetus.

"Sometimes these decisions are easier than others, certainly the COVID vaccine right now is a tough decision for pregnant women," Roman said.

But Shiraishi know what she would do.

"If I was offered to me I would be willing to take it," she said.

And as the vaccine is administered, more data will be gathered, paving the way for more clarity in the decision-making process.

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthreopen nyccoronaviruspregnancycoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Live Updates: FDA could approve Moderna vaccine by end of week
'This is the worst': Small businesses struggling this holiday season
Workers at landmark NYC restaurant rally after closure announcement
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biggest snow storm in years! Watch LIVE here
Weather Live Updates: Travel, schools already impacted by winter storm
No snow day! NYC school buildings closed, but classes go on
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
Just stay home, Murphy urges as a state of emergency takes hold in NJ
Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve
Show More
NYC looking at biggest snowfall in years, outdoor dining shuttered
Major snowstorm prompts CT safety protocols, travel warning
Blizzard-like conditions snarling travel on Long Island
Snow prompts state of emergency in 10 Hudson Valley counties
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
More TOP STORIES News