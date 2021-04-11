up close

Up Close: Biden rails against gun violence, race for NYC mayor grows

By Eyewitness News
Up Close: Biden rails against gun violence, race for NYC mayor grows

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- President Biden announced executive orders on gun control after calling recent mass shootings an "international embarrassment."

Will the United States finally ban assault weapons? U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey offers his take on gun control and rebuilding the economy.

Plus, whoever gets elected as mayor of New York City in November will face more challenges than any other incoming mayor in the city's history.

Many NYC residents are out of work, many businesses have shut down, and many New Yorkers cannot afford to pay their rent or mortgages.

With his experience in the world of business, former Corporate Executive of Citicorp Ray McGuire says typical politicians are not what New York City needs and makes his case against many of the candidates who are vying for the position.

Also, ABC Political Director Rick Klein and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf will discuss the latest executive actions on gun control, higher taxes for people making $1 million a year, and the race for NYC mayor.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
