NY attorney general issues warning issued over at-home COVID-19 test price gouging

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11361729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sonia Rincon reports on the rise in COVID cases in New York City from Times Square.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11359670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> P&G Issues voluntary recall of aerosol dry conditioner spray products and aerosol dry shampoo spray products

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert to New Yorkers Tuesday concerning potential price gouging of over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 testing kits, as well as other in-demand essential products.The alert comes in light of a surge of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, which has resulted in the rise of New Yorkers seeking to use at-home testing kits before gathering with friends and loved ones for the holidays."As New York sees an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, more and more New Yorkers are looking for at-home tests and other tools in the fight against the coronavirus," James said. "If New Yorkers see exorbitant price increases on testing kits or other goods vital and necessary for health, safety, and welfare, they are encouraged to report it my office immediately. And fraudsters are on notice that if they attempt to price gouge during this new surge, we will not hesitate to take action."The Attorney General's Office has received complaints of COVID-19 testing products being sold at double or triple its retail price.A standard BinaxNOW brand test kit at a New York store like Walgreens costs appropriately between $14 and $25 for a package of two tests.However, there has been alleged reports of the same products being unlawfully sold for more than $40 and up to $70 per package.New York law prohibits merchants from taking unfair advantage of consumers by selling goods or services that are vital to their health, safety, or welfare for an "unconscionably excessive" price.An excessive price would be represented by a gross disparity between the price of the product immediately prior to and after such an occurrence.Last year, a law was passed that substantially strengthened James' ability to bring charges against individuals and entities violating New York state's price gouging statute, as they sought to excessively increase prices on essential goods and services during pandemics or other emergencies.In addition to sending more than 1,900 cease and desist letters to merchants since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the office also stopped three third-party sellers that used Amazon to price gouge on hand sanitizers and disinfectants and sued a major egg distributor for exorbitantly raising the price of eggs that resulted in the securing of 1.2 million eggs to help feed needy New Yorkers.The office continues to monitor entities across the state for deceptive practices and price gouging schemes.Any New Yorker who is aware of or believes that they have been the victim of price gouging is encouraged to file a complaint online or call 800-771-7755.