National Grid's Project C aims to empower local communities

The Grid Collective is working toward climate and environmental justice for all New York communities

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sandra Bookman sat down with Carla M. Hunter-Ramsey, director of external affairs and community engagement for National Grid US to discuss National Grid's Project C.

Project C is a newly launched program designed to provide loans, grants and resources to communities in New York. Its latest initiative, The Grid Collective is working toward climate and environmental justice for all New York communities by providing workforce development and training for residents and vendors in the clean energy sector.

The Grid Collective will host its first event from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at The Greater Allen AME Church in Queens, You can reserve a spot here.