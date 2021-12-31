pet adoption

Tulsa police adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend at Oklahoma gas station

Officers promote dog adoption in social media post
By CNN
OK police officers adopt puppies abandoned Christmas weekend

TULSA, Okla. -- The cutest little pups in Tulsa, Oklahoma have found new extra safe forever homes.

These heroes have new titles -- pet parents, CNN reported.

The officers posted on social media Sunday.

The post said that someone left the pups in a duffle bag on the counter at a gas station convenience store.

When the officers got to the scene, four of them adopted four of the five puppies.

They said they were overwhelmed with Christmas feelings.

At the end of their post, they said #AdoptDontShop, reminding the public to check out rescues and shelters for abandoned pets.

An employee at the gas station adopted the fifth pup.
