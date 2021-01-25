Owner torched his Queens restaurant after COVID shutdown, investigators say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9983476" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say they shut down another illegal club - this one on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, Queens.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A restaurant owner in Queens has been arrested for allegedly trying to set his own business on fire after the restaurant had been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.It happened back in August at the business on Steinway Street in Astoria.Only after an ongoing investigation did FDNY fire marshals, working with NYPD and ATF as part of a task force, identify it as an arson.The crime was captured by surveillance video.Raja has been charged with arson.He will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn.