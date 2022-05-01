Food delivery worker shot to death while on scooter in Queens

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Food delivery worker shot to death while on scooter in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A food delivery worker was shot and killed while riding a scooter in Queens Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on 108th Street and 67th Drive in Forest Hills.

Police said the 45-year-old man, who was shot in the chest, worked at a nearby Chinese restaurant called 'The Great Wall.'

He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

It's unknown if the victim was being targeted. Authorities said the shooter fired several times then got in a gray or tan sedan and fled eastbound on 67 Drive.

Neighbors woke up shaken on Sunday.



"We've never had anything like this at all, I am absolutely shocked, my wife called me down to move the call and said there's a crime scene down here," a witness said. "This is not right. This is not our neighborhood."

No arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with top police officials on Saturday to come up with a plan to combat violent crimes.

ALSO READ | Fight at Garden State Plaza food court causes panic, evacuation
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest hillsnew york cityqueenscrimedeadly shootingfatal shootingmeal deliveryshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fight at NJ mall food court causes panic, evacuation
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Man crushed to death between two parked cars in Brooklyn
Bronx armed robbery leads police on chase in Manhattan
Mayor Adams meets with NYPD commanders, discuss crime crackdown
Vandals deface mural depicting Muslim woman in New Jersey
Efforts to help Ukrainians adjust to a new normal
Show More
Man wanted for raping woman in Fort Greene
NYC considering first taxi fare hike in a decade
Conn. bill would protect abortion providers from out-of-state laws
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
More TOP STORIES News