Dozens gather to show support for Sikh man attacked while walking in Queens

Dozens gathered in Richmond Hill to show support for Nirmal Singh, 70.
Singh told police he was punched from behind one week ago on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard.
Police say the attack was unprovoked, leaving Singh with a broken nose and severe bruising.
Rally organizers say New Yorkers must continue to take a stand against hate.
So far, there have been no arrests in the case.
