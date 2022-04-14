19-year-old arrested, charged with hate crime in NYC attack on Sikh man

Nirmal Singh, 70, was sucker punched from behind in an unprovoked assault on 95th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Richmond Hill just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 3.
It left Singh with a broken nose and severe bruising.
Police announced Thursday that Vernon Douglas has been arrested and is charged with assault as a hate crime, robbery and aggravated harassment.
The incident outraged and terrified the South Asian community in the area, leaving many concerned for their safety.
Anyone with additional information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
