Police break up private swingers party in Queens with 80 people inside

Officers were called to Club Caligula on 20th Avenue in Astoria shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday. At least 80 people were inside the club when police showed up. Police found people drinking and eating at a buffet.
ALSO READ | Cuomo: 'Massive' Orthodox wedding in Brooklyn was disrespectful
Gatherings in yellow zones, which include Astoria are capped at 25 people.
Two organizers and a patron now face misdemeanor charges.
Another illegal party was broken up in Midtown, Manhattan early Sunday morning. Police say more than 120 people were inside the party space on West 36th Street. In addition to crowd concerns, police say the organizers served alcohol without a liquor license. Investigators charged the five people who organized the party.
ALSO READ | Cops bust illegal fight club dubbed 'Rumble in the Bronx'
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip